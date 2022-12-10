JMP Securities Trims Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Target Price to $16.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CXM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.22.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 579,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 373,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 145,916 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.