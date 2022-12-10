JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €73.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($76.84) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JST. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

JOST Werke Price Performance

Shares of JST stock opened at €51.80 ($54.53) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €34.05 ($35.84) and a 12-month high of €54.30 ($57.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $771.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €44.38 and a 200-day moving average of €41.13.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

