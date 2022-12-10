JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.