JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €29.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($27.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($24.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

DTE stock opened at €19.32 ($20.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.79. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.