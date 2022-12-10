JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Befesa in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Befesa in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Befesa Stock Performance

ETR:BFSA opened at €41.62 ($43.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.16. Befesa has a twelve month low of €29.04 ($30.57) and a twelve month high of €73.60 ($77.47).

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

