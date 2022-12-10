JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target to €8.40

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.90 ($8.32) to €8.40 ($8.84) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.47) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.00) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.72.

BKRIY stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

