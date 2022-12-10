JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,070 ($13.05) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEGRY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.85) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.58) to GBX 890 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEGRY opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

