JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,420,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16,614.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,995 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 69,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.