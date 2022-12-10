Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.