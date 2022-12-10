JUNO Price Tops $1.56 on Major Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. JUNO has a market cap of $101.27 million and $366,174.86 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00009086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.51 or 0.05517041 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00506864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.24 or 0.30296740 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,907,840 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.