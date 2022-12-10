Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

