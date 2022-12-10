KeyCorp Cuts RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $14.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.06.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,173,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,842,000 after acquiring an additional 373,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,115,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 254,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.