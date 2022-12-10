Kin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Kin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $247,360.51 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
