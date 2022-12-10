Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,000. Danaher accounts for 0.6% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

DHR stock opened at $269.34 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

