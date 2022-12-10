Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 111,267 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

NYSE DIS opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

