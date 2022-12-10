Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,512 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,512 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,103,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.88.

COST stock opened at $483.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.81. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

