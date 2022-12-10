Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $11.76 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 224,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

