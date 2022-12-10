Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.58 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.01 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day moving average of $233.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

