Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.68 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,622 shares of company stock worth $30,523,135 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $270.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

