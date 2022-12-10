Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.35 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,629,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.11.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $560.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $525.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

