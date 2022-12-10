Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 728,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,034,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.71.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

