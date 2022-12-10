Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.95.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$5.74 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.93.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

About Kinross Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

