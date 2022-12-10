Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,002,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,335,000 after buying an additional 51,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 69,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

