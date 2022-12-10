KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.74 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $45.74 million and approximately $504,352.99 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010784 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020951 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00240003 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0853032 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $379,755.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

