Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $4,067,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

