K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €19.60 ($20.63) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €14.62 ($15.38) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($38.37). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.