KuCoin Token Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $6.61 or 0.00038503 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $650.55 million and approximately $817,730.05 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002021 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $951.22 or 0.05542064 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00506418 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.51 or 0.30270099 BTC.
KuCoin Token Token Profile
KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.
KuCoin Token Token Trading
