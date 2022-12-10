L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIQUY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($151.58) to €148.00 ($155.79) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($172.63) to €163.00 ($171.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.89.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

