Lamar Advertising Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 91.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Shares of LAMR opened at $94.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 68,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

