Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Landis+Gyr Group from CHF 53 to CHF 54 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

LDGYY opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

