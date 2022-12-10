Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 6.0 %
TSE:LB opened at C$33.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$45.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Laurentian Bank of Canada
In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
