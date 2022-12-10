LEMONCHAIN Price Tops $0.0438 on Major Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $90,194.57 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

