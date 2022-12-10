Lido wstETH Price Tops $1,379.80 on Major Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,379.80 or 0.08053448 BTC on major exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

