Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

LIND opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

