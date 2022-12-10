Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.13 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005031 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $121.95 million and $9.13 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003174 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005216 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,260,818 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

