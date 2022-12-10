Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $473.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $483.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.63. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $333.42 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

