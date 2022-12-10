Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.99 and a 200-day moving average of $194.23. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

