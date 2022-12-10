LUKSO (LYXe) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $81.70 million and $438,045.18 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.47 or 0.00031865 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
