Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.89. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $421.39.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.96.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

