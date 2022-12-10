Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Given “Neutral” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

