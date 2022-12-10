Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $1,178.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

