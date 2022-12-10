Lumi Credits Price Up 3.5% This Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,184.50 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

