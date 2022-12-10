M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 10,845 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,562,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,774,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.

