M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 616 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 93.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $148.78 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average is $141.58.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.