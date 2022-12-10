M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Intel by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 346,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

