M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

