M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $856,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $6,579,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,351 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

