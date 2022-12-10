M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.68. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

