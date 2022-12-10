M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

ENB opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

