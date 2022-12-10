Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Bought by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,056 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up about 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 0.1 %

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Shares of MX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.